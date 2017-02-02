Strong community support for Bill Nault's appointment to GVB board

A confirmation hearing was held for newly-appointed Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors member William Nault last week. Several people spoke out on his behalf, including former GVB general manager Karl Pangelinan.

"Bill's resume really speaks for itself," Pangelinan said. "He's amassed a quality and diverse career portfolio with thirty-plus years in the game, there's no doubt that he'll bring a lot to the table as a GVB board of director and I heard your support of his confirmation moving forward."

Pangelinan also noted Nault's experience serving as a board member for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and the need to emphasize tourism sustainability for Guam moving forward. Nault's appointment fills the vacancy on the board lefty by former chairman Mark Baldyga.