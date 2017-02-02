Police looking for Bruce Cruz for violation of court order

The Guam Police Department is searching for 37-year-old Bruce Kelly Cruz. He is accused of violating a court order when he showed up at woman's home in Yigo along Chalan Islan Guahan Street at around 5:30pm today.

Cruz allegedly was wielding a knife as he tried to talk to the woman while in the garage. The woman managed to get her children into a car and leave the scene. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says Cruz then entered the home but fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact GPD at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).