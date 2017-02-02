Police looking for Bruce Cruz for violation of court order - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Police looking for Bruce Cruz for violation of court order

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department is searching for 37-year-old Bruce Kelly Cruz.  He is accused of violating a court order when he showed up at woman's home in Yigo along Chalan Islan Guahan Street at around 5:30pm today.

Cruz allegedly was wielding a knife as he tried to talk to the woman while in the garage. The woman managed to get her children into a car and leave the scene. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says Cruz  then entered the home but fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact GPD at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>
    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>

  • Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>

  • Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly