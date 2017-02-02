Will defense have more time to file in church case?

Judge Arthur Barcinas is anticipated to issue a decision on whether to grant defense more time to file their response to allegations of child sex abuse in the church. An ex parte hearing was held earlier today. According to attorney John Terlaje, who represents the Archdiocese of Agana, plaintiffs previously mentioned the motions would be moot as the cases were being moved to the federal court. As of today however, there appears to be no motion to dismiss the cases locally.

Although all of the superior court judges have disqualified themselves from hearing the sex abuse cases, the chief justice may still look at their reasons and assign a judge.

Also appearing in court today was Attorney Jacque Terlaje who represents Archbishop Anthony Apuron. She advised the court she has executed a waiver of service of summons on behalf of her client and was given a March 21st deadline to file a response to the complaints.