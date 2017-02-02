Will defense have more time to file in church case? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Will defense have more time to file in church case?

Posted: Updated:

Judge Arthur Barcinas is anticipated to issue a decision on whether to grant defense more time to file their response to allegations of child sex abuse in the church. An ex parte hearing was held earlier today. According to attorney John Terlaje, who represents the Archdiocese of Agana, plaintiffs previously mentioned the motions would be moot as the cases were being moved to the federal court. As of today however, there appears to be no motion to dismiss the cases locally.

Although all of the superior court judges have disqualified themselves from hearing the sex abuse cases, the chief justice may still look at their reasons and assign a judge.

Also appearing in court today was Attorney Jacque Terlaje who represents Archbishop Anthony Apuron. She advised the court she has executed a waiver of service of summons on behalf of her client and was given a March 21st deadline to file a response to the complaints.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>
    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>

  • Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>

  • Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly