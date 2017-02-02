Federal officials to visit Guam this month

Two offices from the U.S.Department of Education will be visiting Guam this month. The first is a risk-management group that works with local officials on Guam's high risk designation. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez notes, "We'll be updating them on our comprehensive corrective action plan for high risk and our transition plan for our third party fiduciary agent."

The second team is from the U.S. Education Program office and will arrive in Guam one week later. "And this particular team has never been to Guam at all, so this is going to be the first time that we get to talk to them and kind of show them what we're doing with the money that we get from U.S. Education," Sanchez adds. "We can talk to them about implementation of the standards, we can talk to them about our assessment system, our use of instructional strategies as well as our assessments and interventions that we provide to struggling students."

Sanchez said he looks forward to meeting these officials, and updating them on the department's progress. The first team arrives on February 13th.