Cultural Center presents Master Plan to CLTC

Representatives from Sagan Kotturan Chamoru went before the Chamorro Land Trust Commission to address concerns and outline progress and initiatives for the future. Inadahen I Lina'la Kotturan President Anne Marie Arceo submitted an agreement to reserve the property up at Ypao Point, which would essentially hold the property for use. She outlined a master plan for the re-organization of the cultural center.

"Continue operations at the Sagan Kotturan Chamoru, making operational improvements as necessary," Arceo explained. "There are things coming back that we need to straighten out as far as operations so that we're able to sustain ourselves, that's what we're working on and this is a good time to mention now that we have a new board in additional to the original three you've been seeing."

The CLTC notes that a reservation agreement for one year is not necessarily a lease. The master plan which outlines initiatives to take place between February and December includes revising its business plan. The CLTC eventually approved the reservation agreement, however, with the condition that there cannot be any public activity like cultural events or school visits until liability insurance is obtained. The CLTC will also give SKC a grant of access for the land for a one year period or until a lease is approved.