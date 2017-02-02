Graphic images from Piolo shooting examined in court

Gruesome imagery was shown in the courtroom during Day 4 of the murder trial against former officer Mark Torre, Jr. One by one, the photos taken by investigators were projected onto the screen.

Each one showing the bloody aftermath - the crime scene of the July 2015 shooting that claimed the life of Officer Bert Piolo. Responding officer Barry Flores describing how the blood trailed from Piolo's driver's-side door and around his truck towards the driveway near Torre's parked car.

Also shown to the jury was Torre's gun, placed on the dash of Piolo's truck - the only gun Flores confirms was found that night.

Chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco asked, "Why did you ask Officer Torre whether it was self-inflicted?", to which Flores replied, "Because he was involved in the scene and could help me assess the scene and he could provide me the right direction to take."

Flores was seen in the body cam footage shot by Officer John Edwards that was viewed in court on Wednesday. Flores, who is Torre's uncle, was also questioned about his involvement with the investigation. "I sort of realized certain players involved in the incident, but I knew what my job was and what job I had to do with my patrol unit," he testified.

"My main thing was to render assistance to Officer Piolo."

The prosecution raised the issue of conflict, but Flores testified that night he didn't see Torre as a suspect - he says in his eyes Torre, too, was a victim.

At one point Officer Flores even got defensive when Tydingco continued pressing him about his handling of the case. "I handled it as I would any other case," he stated.

While he contends there were no favors given and that he did everything by the book, Flores says there's no doubt when he arrived on scene: Torre was drunk. "He was highly intoxicated," said Flores. "He didn't finish what I believe to be any of his sentences. He was just speaking incoherently."

In the meantime, defense attorney Jay Arriola questioned why police did not tape-off the crime scene right away. Arriola asked, "No one secured the scene completely upon arrival as we saw the blood?", with Flores responding, "Correct, sir."

Next to take the stand are more Guam Police Department officers and the medics that responded that night.