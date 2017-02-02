Corrections officer concealed drugs, contraband in Pop Tarts box

It's not the first time a Department of Corrections officer has been busted for smuggling contraband into the prison, but never before has it been this large a quantity: roughly $30,000 worth of crystal meth, in addition to marijuana, cell phones and syringes, which were hidden in a box of Pop Tarts.

On Wednesday, veteran officer Ronald Artero Pereira was reporting for duty - little did he know his employers had been tipped off on his plan to distribute the drugs and other items amongst prisoners.

It was an inside job. "Yesterday we instituted a special operation of more in-depth bag checks. And at approximately noon a corrections officer reporting for duty was found to have on him almost two grams of crystal methamphetamine," explained DepCor deputy director Kate Baltazar. And the bust didn't stop there.

Baltazar says further check of the officer's vehicle revealed a loot of contraband. Now in federal custody, 48-year-old Ronald Artero Pereira faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and providing contraband in prison. "This particular officer...has been with the Department of Corrections for approximately 11 years," said Baltazar.

According to federal court filings, DepCor's Special Operations Response Team conducted a search of Pereira's bag when he reported for duty on Wednesday. While officers searched through his items, he paced the room before sitting on the table and trying to grab an item off the table discreetly. Pereira had to be restrained before he could put the item in his mouth - a single dollar bill rolled up to conceal a plastic baggie containing suspected crystal meth.

Also concealed in a pack of cigarettes was a plastic baggie with more suspected meth. Further search of his car revealed more drugs and contraband hidden in a box of Pop Tarts and shopping bags. Items included cell phones, charging cables, earphones, needle syringes, disposable lighters, cigarette wrapping liners, modified glass smoking pipes, Krazy Glue, tobacco, marijuana...and more crystal meth.

"And the total I believe was over, I want to say about 33 grams," Baltazar noted. "With an estimated street value of about $27,000 to $30,000."

In an interview with the DEA, Pereira stated he was talking to a woman he identified as "Jess" and she asked if he would drop a package to DOC in exchange for $300 to $500. He agreed and Jess delivered the box of Pop Tarts to his Mangilao home. The Pop Tarts were supposed to be dropped into the lobby trash can by the infirmary, where they would be picked up. Pereira claimed he didn't know who was supposed to receive the package.

"When something like that happens, we activate our internal affairs, who work with the federal agencies, DEA and other federal and local law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. So that investigation is ongoing," she confirmed.

Pereira made his initial appearance in federal court this afternoon where he was appointed Attorney Jeffrey Moots.