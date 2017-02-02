Coffee Table Conversations: forum details GovGuam's finances - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Coffee Table Conversations: forum details GovGuam's finances

Posted: Updated:

Nearly a week after they reported a $10 million surplus and unveiled its proposed budget for the next fiscal, Governor Eddie Calvo's finance team kicked-off the first in a weekly series of conversations about the government's financial situation.

It's aimed at taking financial transparency to the next level. "This is our inaugural coffee table conversation, with the objective of amplifying transparency around the government's finances," explained Troy Torres with Adelup. "Basically, the people's money and what's going on." Before the people who manage the governor's fiscal policies, Torres, the governor's senior advisor, led today's conversation on the state of GovGuam's finances.

He says while not everything is rosy, they seem to have everything under control. "This is a system that is largely under control, we don't miss payroll, or bond payments, or we're not late with tax refunds, I believe our aging on vendor payables has gone down within 90 days and it is something that has gone down dramatically in this administration," he added.

As far as cash and collections, Rev & Tax Director John Camacho noted for the last several years, they've been "aggressively" collecting accounts receivable. He says last fiscal year, they almost doubled collection of receivables from $20 million to $40 million and in the last four months for FY17, they're already up to $13 million in collections. "It's all about getting those tax revenues in to the government and that way increase the pay for the revenues and all other obligations owed by the government," said Camacho.

And while they say everything is under control, what probably everyone wants to know is does GovGuam have the cash to pay for tax refunds? DOA Director Christine Baleto says all 2015 error free returns have been paid out and believes they are in a "good position."

"But right now we don't have anything owed on tax refunds and once we do, we'll continue to plan as we did last year that they all get paid out on time," she said. And now that all W-2 forms are supposed to have been issued already, Camacho says filers continue to grow by the day. "We started taking in 2016 returns and we're at about 9,300 so far who filed this year, so basically we're looking at the program and looking to processing them as early as next week," he said.

DOA says once DRT gives the amount of how much in refunds has been processed, they can "start plotting out when to pay them." She stated to KUAM last month they expect to start paying out refunds as early as late February and early March.

The Coffee Table Conversations continue next week.

