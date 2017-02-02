Adelup continues feud with District Court over GSWA

Governor Eddie Calvo needs $11.6 million for emergency repairs at the hospital, and he blasted District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and the federal receiver for holding back money he says could be used to pay for it. It's the latest salvo in a continuing feud between Adelup and the federal court over the Guam Solid Waste Authority's finances.

At issue is GSWA's latest finance plan recently approved by the court. The administration says according to the federal consent decree that forced the closure of the old Ordot Dump, GSWA's top priority is to pay for operations, but the second should be to reimburse GovGuam for $11.9 million in Section 30 funds it fronts for debt service on the bonds that financed the dump closure.

Calvo says the court was wrong to allow the receiver to continue to divert the reimbursement for other uses. "Especially when an investment so important to the health and safety of the people of Guam, that we must do all measures to contain this judicial activism by a federal court that is basically ordering folks to break contracts, break laws and break the consent decree," he said.

Calvo was referring to another recent court decision to allow the federal receiver to defy a public auditor's ruling on the purchase of trash trucks. The governor also accuses Chief Judge Gatewood of overstepping her bounds, when the consent decree also plainly holds that compliance with the order will not cripple the Government of Guam financially.

Well, Calvo says it has - and blames the court for helping to put GovGuam in a nearly $110 million budget deficit. "Just on the areas ordered by the courts, contrary to the bond contracts, where we have not been reimbursed, you're looking between $40 million to $45 million," the chief executive continued.

The governor says he is looking into administrative remedies to retrieve the $11.6 million he wants for the hospital, or work the attorney general to see if she can help.