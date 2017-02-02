A.M. with love!

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.More >>
A bill allowing marriage applicants more options to change their names has been introduced. Senator Mary Torres introduced Bill 158-34.More >>
Trench Challenge this Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.More >>
Willie Byerly ends his 13-year run as Guahan Napu President Thursday when GNI - Guam's Olympic surf federation - holds elections for officers. Also stepping down after 13 years is Vice President Greg Ikehara.More >>
Police are asking for your help locating a suspect involved in an early morning robbery in Tumon. The incident occurred at Winner 3 Game Room just before four this morning.More >>
Devin Jesus Carbone Santos, 22, is charged with Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of Felony, Reckless Conduct, Terrorizing, Criminal Mischief and Crimes Against the Community.More >>
The all clear has been given after a bomb threat was called in at Paseo Monday night. Police say the incident happened just after 7pm. The Hagatna Precinct commands got a call of a bomb threat at the Bingo area of the Liberation Carnival Grounds. The area had been evacuated. Guam Fire Department, GPD K9 Unit, Hagatna Precinct Command Units, CSI, Guam Homeland Security responded. Investigators checked the area, but nothing was found. The all clear was given around 9p...More >>
