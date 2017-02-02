A.M. with love! - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A.M. with love!

Posted: Updated:

The month of Love is back again! Show your special someone how much they mean to you by entering our Valentine's Day contest: A.M...WITH LOVE! Follow us on Instagram - Tag your Valentine and comment why you deserve to be showered by A.M. With Love with prizes from our sponsors. Five winners will be selected Friday, February 10th and announced on Monday, February 13th through direct message and on I94FM during the A.M. Special thanks to Sugar Hut Express Spa and Guam Premium Chocolate. No purchases necessary.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>
    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>

  • Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>

  • Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly