Design a Valetine's Day card for cancer warriors Sam and Teiya

The KUAM Careforce is doing something special this Valentine's Day for two special cancer warriors, Sam and Teiya, undergoing treatment in the states. We're asking you to drop-off your Valentine's cards with messages of support and love from now until next Thursday for a special care package we'll be sending the girls.   

Download a card from the KUAM News mobile app for iOS and Android and add your personal messages or create your own!

