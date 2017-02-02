DOE child abuse investigation completed

The investigation into a child abuse allegation made against a teacher at Price Elementary School has been completed by DOE. The report resulted from a parent who walked into his five-year-old son's Head Start classroom to find his son tied to a chair and that he peed on himself. The parent immediately reported the incident to school officials and the police. The Head Start teacher and classroom aide in question were subsequently moved to DOE central for the duration of the investigation. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said while he cannot comment on whether any disciplinary action was taken, he can confirm that DOE will be discussing the results with the parents later this week.