Chamber Business Women's Network holds 2nd job fair

More than 20 employers and hundreds of potential employees participated in the Chamber Business Women's Network 2nd Annual Job Fair at the Westin today. According to Vice Chairwoman Marilyn Borja, unlike most job fairs, the Women's Network event was more interactive featuring breakout sessions with business leaders, speed interviewing and keynote speakers.

"I think whether you're trying to transition in a job, whether you're in the military, we talked about military buildup, there are a lot of spouses looking for jobs, I think it's a one-stop shop," she said. "It's just our commitment in the Chamber Business Women's Network, this is one thing we felt we need to provide to the community."

The Chamber Business Women's Network is part of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

