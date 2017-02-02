Japanese marijuana group meets with Adelup, stakeholders

As hundreds continue to pick up applications for cannabis licenses at the Department of Public Health, it appears the interest may have sparked interest from others off-island as well. Governor Eddie Calvo and various stakeholders met with members of Japanese Medical Marijuana Association to discuss the possibility of opening medicinal marijuana to non-residents.

Public Health Director James Gillan says the group had already met with Guam stakeholders before when the marijuana act was in its early phases. He says while the conversation was positive, they also have to consider changes to definitions in the law and program rules should they decide to allow medicinal marijuana to non-residents. In the meantime, just as Gillan has expressed problems with the medicinal marijuana law, he says the Attorney General's Office has also pointed out regulations that need to be addressed first before rolling out the actual program.