UOG nomination meeting for Board of Regents

In anticipation of two vacancies for the University of Guam Board of Regents next year, the Regent Nominating Council met to discuss potential applicants this afternoon. Chairwoman Mari Flor Herrero said two official applications have been submitted so far, and there are an additional four candidates who have been identified. Once the review process is completed, the council will present a total of three qualified nominees to Governor Eddie Baza Calvo for his review and selection. The Board of Regents is charged with governing employment compensation, employment conditions and the annual budget for the UOG.