Register now for Guam's largest 5K race!

Guam's largest 5k event is now open for registration. The Payless Kick the Fat 5k is scheduled for Saturday March 25th. Runners can register online at http://www.paylessfoundation.com Micronesia Mall, Oka and Hagatna Pay-Less Supermarkets locations. This year's race will feature family activities along with a community fair.

Registration fee is $10.00/person and includes chip timing (for the first time). Last day to register is on Thursday, March 16 at 11:59pm. All the proceeds from the KTF will benefit local nonprofit organizations that are currently meeting the needs of our island community. Dri-fit shirts will be available for the first 4,000 finishers, grand prize raffle is a choice of 2 roundtrip tickets to a U.S. destination or 4 roundtrip tickets to Japan or Manila, Philippines courtesy of Delta Airlines.

Medals will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each division, along with a trophy for 1st place male and female overall. In addition, $500 will be awarded to the school with the largest participation (based on proportion of student participation to school population). For more information, follow Kick the Fat on Facebook or call 477-9266 .