Marines training at Adelup tonight

Dozens of US Marines are preparing to conduct a raid operation at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex as part of a Realistic Urban Training Exercise this evening.

This exercise has been ongoing since the 1990's and even though we've been getting the word out over the past few days, residents are still likely to feel taken aback when they see roughly eighty Marines raiding the Governor's Complex at Adelup. The training exercise is being conducted by the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and is expected to end at approximately 9pm tonight.

Residents can expect to see rotary aircraft including helicopters, military vehicles, men and women in uniform, and they can also expect to hear loud noises which may sound like gun shots. However the marines have confirmed that live fire will not be used during the exercise. Civilians will also not be in the area where the exercise will be taking place. Members of the Guam Police Department will be securing the area, however residents are allowed to take pictures and videos outside of the secured area.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is a rapid response team, that reacts to crises, hostilities, and also humanitarian situations in the region. This exercise is in preparation for their deployment to the Asia Pacific region later this year, and again, the exercise ends at 9PM tonight.

Thanks Isa. Following tonight's operation, RUTEX training is expected to end on February 4th.