Marines training at Adelup tonight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Marines training at Adelup tonight

Posted: Updated:

Dozens of US Marines are preparing to conduct a raid operation at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex as part of a Realistic Urban Training Exercise this evening.

This exercise has been ongoing since the 1990's and even though we've been getting the word out over the past few days, residents are still likely to feel taken aback when they see roughly eighty Marines raiding the Governor's Complex at Adelup. The training exercise is being conducted by the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and is expected to end at approximately 9pm tonight.

Residents can expect to see rotary aircraft including helicopters, military vehicles, men and women in uniform, and they can also expect to hear loud noises which may sound like gun shots. However the marines have confirmed that live fire will not be used during the exercise. Civilians will also not be in the area where the exercise will be taking place. Members of the Guam Police Department will be securing the area, however residents are allowed to take pictures and videos outside of the secured area.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is a rapid response team, that reacts to crises, hostilities, and also humanitarian situations in the region. This exercise is in preparation for their deployment to the Asia Pacific region later this year, and again, the exercise ends at 9PM tonight.

Thanks Isa. Following tonight's operation, RUTEX training is expected to end on February 4th.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>
    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>

  • Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>

  • Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    Calvo makes pitch to fix GMH

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>

    The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly