Latest inspection of Cocos Island a big win - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Latest inspection of Cocos Island a big win

Posted: Updated:

It's a paradise that attracts visitors from Guam and abroad, but it was also subject to one of the largest Guam Environmental Protection Agency violations of 2016. After the latest GEPA inspection at Cocos Island Resort, officials are calling the event a huge success.  

Clear blue water, swaying palm trees, and sandy beaches as far as the eye can see - that's the view along the shore of Cocos Island Resort. But what is clearly an island paradise was once riddled with significant solid waste violations. Acting solid waste administrator Glenn San Nicolas said the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued the resort a $21,000 fine and notice of violation in July of 2016.

"So it was a lot of waste streams along with bulky metallic wastes such as rusted 20-foot containers, computers and rusty heavy equipment that was left on the island," he explained. "Just to give you perspective, the waste items that were located along the trail way was about 60-feet long along the trail, both sides of the road."

But what was once an environmental hazard has since been cleaned up - this entire area at Cocos Island was once filled with solid waste at least three to four feet high - it's since been cleared completely. Minimal clean up of tires and other materials at the site is all the remains to be done.

"This is definitely a success case because management didn't realize that they had a solid waste issue and now that the barge is in they actually have a plan on addressing all their solid waste management," San Nicolas added.  A special barge was purchased by the resort late last year in order to transport bulky material from the site back to the Merizo Pier where it can be properly disposed of and recycled.  A previous barge that became inoperable was one factors leading to the island's solid waste issue.

Resort manager Masa Quinata has been working closely with GEPA, and gave officials a tour of the newly cleared areas several days ago. According to San Niciolas, they passed with flying colors, saying, "As of today they are 90% complete with the removal of the solid waste that's on the island."

The cleanup, which is expected to be completed in February, should also positively impact the island's sizable bird population which includes dozens of endangered ko'ko birds.

