Rodriguez bill to mandate insurance coverage for autism disorders

Just as legislation was recently signed into law to build Guam’s first autism center, Committee on Health Chair Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. has now introduced legislation to mandate health insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorders (ASD) by insurers.

Bill 16, also known as Hunter’s Law of 2017, was introduced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, along with insurance, Bill 16 would also require Public Health to convene an Autism Spectrum Disorder Advisory Task Force to develop recommendations regarding behavioral health treatment that is medically necessary for the treatment of individuals with ASD.

The bill notes the cost of mandatory insurance for treatment programs for ASD as tracked by the organization Autism Speaks for at least five states for a first and second year implementation indicates a 15-cent increase in insurance cost during the first year and a 31-cent increase during the second year. An overall increase in cost of 1-percent is also estimated by the Council for Affordable Health Insurance.

Statutes already in place in 48 states provide mandatory access and coverage for health insurance for the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder for minors.