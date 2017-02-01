Guard caught bringing drugs into Dep Cor

A prison guard will be spending extra time at work...

The Department of Corrections has confirmed one of their own was busted smuggling nearly $30,000 worth of crystal meth earlier today, which was concealed in his bag while checking in for duty.

KUAM has confirmed the man is Ronald Artero Pereira. He is a Corrections Officer 1. The case was turned over to local and federal law enforcement due to the large quantity of drugs. The effort to clean house was led by DOC's Special Operations Response Team.