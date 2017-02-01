Cruz bill to require analysis for government buildings

Following an audit this month on the cost for Government of Guam leases, Speaker BJ Cruz has introduced legislation to “ensure future construction (is) done right.”

Describing it as a response to the Public Auditor's call to 'evaluate' the cost-effectiveness of GovGuam leases,

Bill 15 would require that a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis be completed prior to authorization, funding or construction of new government office buildings.

Meanwhile, Cruz also asked Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks if she could clarify her audit on the GovGuam leases. Cruz believes the over $11 million figure stated in the report on how much was spent on commercial office space may not accurately reflect the amount of money “available” for debt service or lease payments on a unified government building.