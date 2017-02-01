Body camera footage shown from the night Bert Piolo was shot

Police body cam footage recorded by responding Officer John Edwards was shown during Day 3 of the murder trial against ex-cop Mark Torre, Jr. In it, Officer Bert Piolo's final moments could be seen before he took his final breath.

It's the first time this video was made public, with Officer Edwards testifying, "I'm noticing all the blood and could see it was just a chaotic scene." A look at FBI-enhanced images of the police body camera footage show Officer Edwards responding to the July 2015 shooting that claimed the life of fellow officer Piolo.

"Get tight, get tight. I can't breathe," - those are some of the last words Officer Piolo said before being rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Piolo was barely moving when officers responded, as Torre held him close trying to put pressure on the gunshot wound.

"His section wound is on my chest. Other than that, keep him coming, keep him coming. You're all right," he recalled.

On the witness stand, Edwards held back tears as he walked the prosecution through the events that happened that tragic night. "I was just trying to be there for the situation I rolled up on for Officer Piolo and Officer Torre; I was just trying to comfort Mark. He was obviously distraught," he stated.

And in shock - that's how Torre was throughout most of the recording. "What the hell, Bert," Torre said in the footage that was playing back.

But, in a calmer moment it displayed Torre saying, "I have no...I have no ill will against that brother right there."

At one point Torre even telling Edwards "everyone is going to think...I killed him." But Edwards responded by saying, "you didn't kill anyone. Help me understand what happened."

Officer Edwards testified responding officers initially thought both Piolo and Torre had been involved in a shootout with someone else. Eventually, Torre told investigators on scene the bullet that hit Piolo was self-inflicted.

The video depicted the following exchange between Torre and Edwards:

Mark Torre, Jr.: He was unstable. Officer John Edwards: He showed up and was unstable? What happened? Falling out over his wife? Girlfriend? Torre: Some girlfriend. Edwards: So what happened? Torre: It tripped me out. I told him to stop and he just let it loose. Edwards: Was there a struggle? Torre: Not even. Edwards: So he just stuck it to himself and that was it.

The video then showed Torre gesturing yes and crying.

The defense argues Piolo's death was a suicide. Other officers who responded the night of the shooting are set to testify next.