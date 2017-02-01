Archbishop Apuron located in Fairfield, California

Where in the world is Archbishop Anthony Apuron? "Fairfield, California," said Attorney David Lujan.

Cozied in a two-story home in the West Coast, you wouldn't recognize Apuron at first glance. Here he is answering the door for investigators who faked a story about a missing dog. This picture was captured in mid-January, in a home Lujan believes belongs to Apuron's best friend, who he identifies as Joseph Quitugua.

"Well, let me ask you this...is it flight or hiding out, isn't that a sign of guilt? That's what I think you know," he said.

Now that Apuron has been located, Lujan suspects the people of Guam and Apuron's victims have been duped into believing there's a canonical trial ongoing in Rome. Lujan represents all 15 victims who have surfaced to date, many of whom have accused Apuron of child molestation decades ago.

"Because we found him in California, we do not believe there is any such thing as canonical trial going on in Rome," said Lujan. "In order for there to be a canonical trial, in my opinion, regarding Apuron, it has to do with the accusations against Apuron. And the only people who have accused Apuron are the people that I represent and none of them has testified in any proceedings."

"There can't be anything going on right now. As far as evidence being taken or what," he continued.

Along with a reported canonical trial in Rome, Archbishop Apuron faces lawsuits here at home. Each of the superior court judges however, has disqualified themselves from hearing the case for various reasons, including relations to the victims, the accused, or being exposed to the case as a parishioner of the church. As a result, Lujan is currently filing the cases in the District Court of Guam as they are also suing the Vatican.

Each of the plaintiffs is seeking up to $5 million in damages.

This afternoon, Attorney Jacque Terlaje provided a statement to KUAM: "As you are aware, I am legal counsel for Archbishop Anthony Apuron, OFM Cap. D.D. In response to your inquires regarding his whereabouts, the Archbishop is in a location where he is able to continue working on defending his innocence without distraction."

A hearing is set for tomorrow afternoon in front of Judge Arthur Barcinas. There he'll decide upon an ex parte motion relative to the child sex abuse cases.