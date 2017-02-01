Stakeholders address $50M bill to fix roads

While the bill hasn't been introduced just yet, Speaker BJ Cruz held a roundtable with stakeholders to get their input on a $50 million bond borrowing proposal to fix Guam's roads. The bond would be paid through the Guam Highway Fund.

Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks is supportive of the idea saying there is an overall need for this bill. She says a maintenance provision should also be considered. "You see a lot of roads being eaten, mother nature taking over because of the lack of proper and ongoing maintenance. This bill I would want to consider having funding for ongoing and continued maintenance so the life of the roads can be further prolonged because if roads are not properly maintained they will deteriorate faster," she said.

She adds the OPA has already started an audit on DPW's highway maintenance program. And just as he told KUAM earlier this month, Department of Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero told lawmakers they shouldn't completely take out the idea of increasing the liquid fuel tax to help pay these road projects.

He says this tax hasn't been updated for nearly 30 years.