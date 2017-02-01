Teacher union contract expected at end of February

A finalized teacher union contract is expected to be completed by the end of the month. In a unanimous decision Tuesday evening, the Guam Education Board authorized the Department of Education and Guam Federation of Teachers to negotiate the highly-contentious Teacher Duty Day, an issue which has stalled negotiations in the past.

While the board typically has authority over this area, chairman Peter Alecxis Ada said parties were authorized to negotiate "in good faith" so that the contract can be resolved as quickly as possible. It's been roughly five years since the last contract was in place. DOE is expected to update the board on progress of negotiations on February 10.