Guam Election Commission gets budget approved

The Guam Election Commission approved its budget for the next fiscal year. Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says the increased budget of $1.8 million would address needs for the next year's gubernatorial election. She says this would pay for overtime requirements for the primary election as well as ballot stock and the possibility litigation or proposed initiative.

In the meantime, the GEC continues to address the thousands of voters that failed to vote in the last two general elections. Pangelinan says notices were sent to over 5,000 voters this month.

She says if these voters don't come into re-register, they will be purged by February 24.