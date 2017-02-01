New sexual harassment policy approved for DOE

Sexual harassment issues have plagued the Guam Department of Education over the past year, and after one year of work, a new and improved sexual harassment policy has finally been approved, tightening the restrictions governing relationships between students and employees.

"We're really glad we were able to update this particular policy especially because within the recent months, there has been a lot of issues that have come up with a variety of different staff and employees. In some cases, our policies were ambiguous or don't address particular issues. We feel this particular revision kind of clarifies a lot of our expectations," said acting superintendent Joe Sanchez. He added that the new Board Policy 409 was approved by the Guam Education Board Tuesday evening, and has to do with sexual harassment, sexting and bullying in Guam schools.

"So that has been updated along with a component that updates the employees section in that and one of the biggest points is that number one it includes a fraternization clause where it makes it explicitly against board policy where an employee cannot have a relationship intimate or sexual relationship with a student," he added.

Sanchez said the policy affects all department employees, and all students regardless of their age. "So we know we have a lot of students who are 16 and above, the age of consent, on Guam is 16 and above, as well as we have a lot of students who are 18 years old, so this policy makes it clear that if you are an employee of the department of education, regardless of age, a relationship with a student is not going to be allowed," he said.

Students and employees are expected to receive training on the new policy over the next few weeks.