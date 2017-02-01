Anti-gambling groups call for investigation on illegal gambling

They've done it before, and now anti–gambling group Lina La Sin Casino is calling on the Attorney General of Guam to once again investigate illegal gambling activities at the Old Casino Building in Tiyan.

It's no secret where they stand and they aren't taking any chances.

"It's a long standing issue and it's been a long standing issue since for the first time and we took a position. Again I repeat myself: It affects the children," Dr. Jose Cruz emphasized.

Dr. Jose Cruz is the president of the anti–gambling group, Lina'la Sin Casino, and recently wrote to the Attorney General of Guam and the Department of Rev and Tax to investigate illegal gambling he strongly believes is ongoing at the old casino in Tiyan.

"And it appears to be continuing and we feel, for lack of better terms, that's a farce," he added.

In his letter, Cruz alleges the Mayor's Council or GovGuam "insists on continuing this activity in spite of numerous occasions where the people of Guam have resoundingly rejected casino gambling on our island." He alleges the "mayors are abusing the permit initially granted, and appear to be extending the permit unilaterally, without formal authorization. Agana Heights Mayor and MCOG President Paul McDonald says this isn't true.

"I believe we're in compliance with the law," McDonald stated. "We do not allow any mayor to operate any casino if it's not permitted by the governor."

In fact, the MCOG provided three recent letters signed by Governor Eddie Calvo and Acting Governor Ray Tenorio, from November to January authorizing villages to feature games of chance concessions for the annual fiesta at the Tiyan grounds. These events would run for about a week and only be from Thursday to Sunday between 6pm and 6am. These games of chance include Texas Hold'em, Beto Beto Craps, Black Jack, Bingo, Roulette and Pacific Poker.

"They're doing over at Tiyan, you can't, they're not bi–locational where they can transfer the casino gambling over in Tiyan, and then the fiesta is down in Umatac," Cruz explained. "I say that's very questionable."

"Because the facilities are there, and it's more economical for the mayors to make a little money for their village," McDonald said.

KUAM stopped by the Casino facility today, and there was no sign of operations. We did find an elderly man who says he was just watching the facility. He did not speak English, and turned KUAM away. McDonald says the facility is owned by the Liberation Day Foundation. Meanwhile, just as Lina'la Sin Casino requests for an investigation and if necessary, shut down operations, McDonald say's the MCOG will cooperate adding they have nothing to hide.

"We welcome them, and we would like to know if there's anyone operating it without our knowledge, so yes."