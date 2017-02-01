DOCOMO Pacific inks network deal with Nokia

Docomo Pacific announces a multi-million dollar deal with global technology and communications company Nokia for future network enhancements. Docomo is working to complete the installation of a new undersea, fiber optic cable linking Guam and the Northern Marianas, and says the tie-up with Nokia will help it to expand its technologies, and increase speeds.

Nokia was also a partner in Docomo's rollout of 3G services in 2008, and LTE service in 2012.