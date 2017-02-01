Islandwide Beautification Day was a huge hit!

For those of you who participated, give yourselves a pat on the back. And for those you who didn't, no problem because there will be more opportunities for you to keep Guam clean.

More than one thousand people dedicated several hours last weekend to participation in Islandwide Beautification Day. Governor Eddie Calvo and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio expressed their thanks to all those who went the extra mile to keep Guam clean. Although data is still being compiled, Adelup estimates at least 30 volunteers showed up at each of the 42 sites to help pick up trash, water blast and paint. Governor Eddie Calvo says Islandwide Beautification Day was an opportunity for residents to get out and give back to the community, to make an immediate impact.

Calvo adding, "We love our island, and any opportunity to take care of it, we should take. We need to keep our island clean so that our children, grandchildren and future generations can enjoy the same beauty of our island that we all know and love." Students from schools all across Guam, church groups, GovGuam agencies, private sector and the military came together to lend a helping hand. Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio, who chairs the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, thanked all those who participated as well... "We couldn't have done this without you! Thank you for helping to keep Guam beautiful!"

Adelup announced they plan on making Islandwide Beautification Day a quarterly cleanup.