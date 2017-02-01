Esteves introduces the Gov't Efficiency Act of 2017

Freshmen Senators Fernando Esteves and Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje have introduced the Government Efficiency Act of 2017. Bill 14 would allow the Office of Public Accountability to conduct a periodic audit of each agency's standard operating procedures.

"Primarily, the focus of the OPA has been on finances and other specified instances, but what I'm looking at is giving her the tools necessary to really make sure we're applying all the best practices," Esteves explained. "And what does that mean? Having standard operating procedures, and applying standards so that we have consistency and continuity in government; and that's the only way we can improve over time."

Esteves says he already received input from the Public Auditor on the Bill. He adds Bill 14 has a provision that would exempt website field operations in order to protect the integrity of the IT infrastructure.