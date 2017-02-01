Man caught with live green sea turtle spared jail time

A man caught with a live green sea turtle is spared jail time.

Julian San Nicolas Aguon was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to serve 50 hours community service. Aguon previously pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species. Last year, Department of Agriculture conservation officers were tipped off that Aguon was in possession of the turtle. Aguon admitted to taking the turtle while fishing near Tanguissan Beach, but only to protect it from other people because the animal appeared weak. He reportedly told law enforcement he had plans to return the animal later.