Part of marathon registration proceeds helping island community

The United Airlines Guam Marathon today named the 5 beneficiaries to receive a portion of race registration fees. $3 from each registration will be split between the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, USO Guam, the Islandwide Beautification Task Force and the Guam WAVE Club.

Ben Ferguson said, "Working with these great organizations - all of them in addition to making Guam a better place to live - they also give back to the community in many different ways. The United Airlines Guam Marathon is one of them - so they come out and support the event - many of them do aid stations and a lot of do other things to support the event - so they're a big part of why we're a successful event."

Early bird registration for the run ends Friday at midnight at unitedguammarathon.com - so Ferguson implores runners to take advantage of the early bird discount.

Ferguson added, "Registration fees will stay in place at the next level until April 4 and then registration will close for a couple of days then we'll open up registration again at the expo. Now is a good time to register - save yourself a few dollars."

Again unitedguammarathon.com for early bird registration which closes Friday at midnight. The UGM is Guam's premier distance run - with a 5k, 10k, half marathon and full marathon on April 9. Don't forget to check out Eat Shop Run -the event's runners' perks program.