Part of marathon registration proceeds helping island community

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A contract protest halted and has prolonged the procurement process. On top of this a new bid must be issued to reflect the mandates of a recently enacted law.More >>
A contract protest halted and has prolonged the procurement process. On top of this a new bid must be issued to reflect the mandates of a recently enacted law.More >>
Just in time for the start of a new school year. Over the past few weeks, First Lady Christine Calvo's Rigalu Foundation raised funds and purchased new shoes and socks for over 150 foster children on Guam. Additionally, the foundation provided three new school uniform vouchers for each foster child. According to a press release, Rigalu is deeply grateful for the support they've received from the community, and would like to thank everyone who helped the island's foster children be r...More >>
Just in time for the start of a new school year. Over the past few weeks, First Lady Christine Calvo's Rigalu Foundation raised funds and purchased new shoes and socks for over 150 foster children on Guam.More >>
He's undergoing a canonical trial in Rome, but what's to happen with the four lawsuits lodged against Archbishop Anthony Apuron here at home?More >>
He's undergoing a canonical trial in Rome, but what's to happen with the four lawsuits lodged against Archbishop Anthony Apuron here at home?More >>
NAVFAC Marianas has announced the start of the review and comment period for three Programmatic Agreement memos. The PA memos are relative to three Marine Corps relocation projects.More >>
NAVFAC Marianas has announced the start of the review and comment period for three Programmatic Agreement memos. The PA memos are relative to three Marine Corps relocation projects.More >>
A bill that would eliminate Guam's Primary Election brought differing parties to the table this morning.More >>
A bill that would eliminate Guam's Primary Election brought differing parties to the table this morning.More >>
This afternoon, in front of family, friends, and fellow brothers within the Guam Fire Department, Captain Alex Castro was promoted to the position of assistant fire chief.More >>
This afternoon, in front of family, friends, and fellow brothers within the Guam Fire Department, Captain Alex Castro was promoted to the position of assistant fire chief.More >>
In a state memorial, this afternoon former assistant secretary for the Department of the Interior Tony Babauta, Orsini's former colleague and dear friend, talked about Orsini's accomplishments in a eulogy peppered with humor, and dignified him with honor.More >>
In a state memorial, this afternoon former assistant secretary for the Department of the Interior Tony Babauta, Orsini's former colleague and dear friend, talked about Orsini's accomplishments in a eulogy peppered with humor, and dignified him with honor.More >>