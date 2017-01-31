Bordallo urges Defense Secretary James Mattis to visit Guam

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo is urging Defense Secretary James Mattis to visit Guam, when he makes his first international trip this week to South Korea and Japan.

Bordallo said while the two countries are important partners in countering threats and maintaining stability in Asia, Guam is also a critical component of the U.S. strategic posture in the region. She said she hopes Secretary Mattis will take steps to ensure that the relocation of 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam stays on track, and that the Trump Administration is committed to the realignment.

A spokesman for Joint Region Marianas says they have no confirmation of a stop by Secretary Mattis on Guam.