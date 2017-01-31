RUTEX Training scheduled around Adelup on Thursday night

A quick reminder not to be alarmed if you see increased military activity around the Governor's Complex at Adelup tomorrow evening.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's RUTEX training is ongoing. Roughly 80 marines are participating. The public can expect men in uniform, helicopters and hear loud noises around Adelup Thursday night. Bystanders are allowed to take pictures and videos, however the immediate exercise area will be sectioned off by officers from the Guam Police Department.