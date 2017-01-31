USC football star visits Guam's Sam Surban in LA hospital

Here' s a touching story about a young man who's devoted himself to representing his island roots, and how he's reaching out to help a fellow Guamanian. USC Trojans star offensive lineman Zach Banner, expected to be a high pick in this April's NFL Draft and looking to make history as the first Chamorro selected in the draft, paid St. John's student 10-year-old Samantha Surban a visit at the Children's Hospital of LA as she continues cancer treatment.

The two instantly hit it off and became friends, doing what most young people do - bonding over social media with their phones! Needless to say, Sam was touched at the serendipitous gesture by her new 6'9", 344-lb friend having her back.

And remember, the KUAM CareForce is reaching out to Sam and fellow cancer warrior Teiya Van Meter to show these to extraspecial island princesses to show them we care. Let's make this Valentine's Day bright for as they fight their disease far away from their paradise home.

We'll be sending each girl a very special care package to let them know they're in our thoughts and prayers, and we'd like to show them how much our community loves them! Please join us by dropping-off a get well Valentine's Day card at the KUAM Studios in Harmon up until Thursday, February 9, when we'll ship our collective goodwill across the Pacific.

Join us in giving messages of strength, hope and love to both Sam and Teiya this Valentine's Day!