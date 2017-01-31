Will Tenorio run for Lt. Governor?

News now... on where Josh Tenorio has landed.

The former head of the Judiciary of Guam has got a sweet job at Guam Auto Spot where he is serving as Vice President. But what everyone wants to know is whether he will be running for Lt. Governor with Bank of Guam President and former Senator Lou Leon Guerrero in 2018. Tenorio was a guest on Hot Topic this morning on Isla63AM.

"Over the last several months, we've been having engaged in quite a number of discussions, and after the election for sure those amount of discussions have intensified. So I would say that definitely she has to make her announcement; I can't speak for her," Tenorio explained. "There's a good indication, obviously, that she's heading in that direction. There's a good indication that I'd be top of her list to be considered to join that ticket."

You can watch the entire interview on our Facebook page. Meanwhile at VP of Guam Auto–Spot, a press release states that Tenorio will head corporate expansion and sustainment efforts for the company and its workforce.