GTA being acquired by Utah investment interest

For the third time in 12 years since being privatized, GTA TeleGuam's ownership is again changing hands. The telecomm company announced this morning that Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Family Investments, as well as its affiliates, will acquire the local company, pending regulatory approval.

The deal, GTA said, is expected to close by the end of the year. The funds for the acquisition stem from Advantage Partners, a Japanese private equity firm. A press release stated that GTA's current operational model will continue see the company locally managed and operated.

The former Guam Telephone Authority was initially privatized in 2005 after being run by the Government of Guam for decades.

GENERAL Q&A (courtesy of GTA)

Who is acquiring GTA?

GTA is pleased to announce that Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and its affiliates have agreed to acquire the local telecommunications company.

Who is Huntsman Family Investments?

Huntsman Family Investments is the investment platform of the Jon. M. Huntsman, Sr. family. They seek to make long-term diversified investments in the United States and Internationally. Jon M. Huntsman, Sr. is an active philanthropist, giving over $1.4 billion to further education, research, and economic development around the globe.

Why is Huntsman Family Investments acquiring GTA?

By acquiring GTA, Huntsman Family Investments provide great opportunities for growth in areas like Guam.

Why did AP decide to sell its equity in GTA?

Private equity firms such as AP typically hold investments for a cycle of 4 to 5 years. By the time this sale is concluded, AP will have owned GTA for about 6 years.

How much did AP pay for GTA in 2011?

That information has not been made public.

How will the acquisition benefit GTA and its customers?

Huntsman Family Investments is committed to continue to fund investments to support all aspects of our business, including wireless capacity and improved coverage, the expansion of Fiber the Neighborhood and other projects to meet the needs of our customers.

Is the transaction subject to review by regulatory authorities?

Yes. The process includes securing the requisite regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including review by the US Federal Communication Commission, the Guam Public Utilities Commission, and other governmental authorities.

Will the new owner retain the GTA brand?

GTA is a strong and successful local brand. Given the excellent performance of the business, we don’t anticipate any significant changes from a new owner.

Will GTA customers experience any impact from this Sale Process (network quality, customer service etc.)?

We believe it is important to continue to invest in the business as we move forward with this process. For this reason, we have increased the customary annual investment to ensure that network quality and new services continue to improve.

Do you anticipate any layoffs as a result of the sale?

GTA’s current staffing level is almost 500 employees. We believe this is the right staffing level for the foreseeable future.

Can you comment more on your plans to invest in 2017?

GTA intends to continue to expand services and continue to improve service delivery throughout 2017. In wireless, we plan to build another 15 3G sites to support increased customer traffic for voice services and another 15 LTE sites to support customer traffic for data services. We also plan to increase coverage of our popular Fiber the Neighborhood internet and TV products to another 6,500 homes.

We look forward to turning up our new cable landing station in Guam, where we will perform day-to-day operations, maintenance and network operations for the SEA-US cable system. GTA’s investment in this project will give it access to a significant amount of Internet capacity between Guam and Hawaii and the US, which we will use to support our local Internet and wireless customers. One advantage of this new cable is the superior latency we will be able to offer our customers, which should result in an even better Internet experience.