Body cam footage played in court

Tense moments in the courtroom during Day 3 of the murder trial against former Guam police officer Mark Torre, Jr. Responding fellow officer John Edwards III was the first to take the stand. During testimony, the prosecution also played the body camera footage Edwards recorded the night officer Bert Piolo was fatally shot.

The images capturing Edwards approach Torre Jr., as he was grasping Piolo in his arms, and trying to stop the bleeding by holding the gunshot wound up against his chest. "I was noticing all the blood. It was a chaotic scene," Edwards said.

Edwards described Torre, Jr. as "a very good friend."

It was a very emotional moment for both the Torre and Piolo families, as the video played in the courtroom for the jury. Edwards was even holding back tears on the witness stand.

In the recording, Torre appeared distraught. Piolo could even be heard saying, "I can't breathe." As Piolo was placed on a gurney and rushed to the hospital, Edwards could be heard trying to calm Torre.

"Nothing! Nothing...should have been this," Torre said, in the recording after Edwards asked what happened. "That's my boy," he said.

Torre had his hands folded and to his face with his eyes shut at times as the body camera footage played.

Trial is ongoing this morning, as the prosecution continues to review the footage and question Edwards.