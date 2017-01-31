GHS starting testing of all hazards alert warning system sirens

If you were in Piti or near the area near the Port Authority of Guam, you might have heard sirens. Guam Homeland Security is starting its round of testing of its all hazards alert warning system siren. There are 15 emergency alert sirens set up around the island.

Jenna Gaminde, Guam Homeland Security spokesperson, says the test is one way they can ensure its working properly in the event of a real emergency.

"The siren at the Port Authority of Guam is a strategic area. Obviously, it's a coastal area so if there are any incidents with ocean hazards such as tsunamis or anything of that nature, of course, the Port Authority is one of our major ports of entry so this was a very important piece for Guam and emergency management," Gaminde said..

Gaminde says testing at the port was a success.

Island residents can expect to hear the other sirens being tested throughout the year.