Navy Settles Discrimination and Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

The Navy has agreed to pay a little over $37,000 as part of a discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Robert Ballard four years ago. In his December 2013 complaint, Ballard alleged a hostile work environment based on sexual harassment, age and race discrimination. Those claims were dismissed with prejudice. The remaining issue to be resolved however was Ballard's additional claim of retaliation. Recognizing that the trial would require witnesses to be brought to Guam from around the world, the U.S. decided to enter into the settlement. Ballard was working on Guam for about four months as an Electronics Technician at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station when he made the allegations.