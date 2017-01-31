SDA disputes Notice from DRT

The General Conference of the Seventh Day Adventists is taking the Department of Revenue and Taxation to court. The documents were filed in the District Court of Guam this week by SDA disputing a Notice of Deficiency issued by DRT in November 2016. The notice gave SDA 90 days or by January 30th 2017 to file a petition in federal court. Such notices are issued to advise a taxpayer about delinquent taxes owed plus any penalties and interest. In SDA's case, Rev and Tax contends they owe over $750,000 for tax years 2011 and 2012. Among the reasons disputing the notice, SDA cites DRT's failure to take into account all allowable deductions and the agency's erroneous computations of unrelated business taxable income. SDA is looking to the court to determine they don't owe a single cent.