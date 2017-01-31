Witnesses recall night Bert Piolo was fatally shot

More details have surfaced in the Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial as several witnesses detailed their recollection of events that unfolded the night fellow police officer Elbert Piolo was shot and killed.

Customers at Abandon Ship in Tumon were some of the last people to see officers Torre and Piolo the night the latter died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Bar owner Tony Cruz recalls seeing the two drinking for about an hour, testifying, "I would say initially when they were there they were having a good time, but towards the end of it I noticed altercations with the staff."

Cruz described stopping Torre, who attempted to leave the establishment with a drink in hand, at which point he said Torre became angry. Abandon ship bouncer Kevin Jackson said, "He sized him up, kept looking at him up and down maybe three times. I was like, 'What's going on here?'"

Fellow bouncer Charles Pendleton was blocking Torre's path. "At this point, it was a 50/50 shot that he was either angry or he just didn't know what he was doing," he remembered. Chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco asked what happened next, to which Pendleton replied, "He attempted to leave with a drink, and then I told him he couldn't leave with a drink, and then he said, 'Do you want me to slap your f*cking face?'"

Pendleton had warned his fellow bouncer about Torre's behavior earlier in the night.

KUAM News reporter Krystal Paco was also there that hosting an event that evening. She described Torre's behavior as "arrogant", after he made a rude comment to her on the way out. Several other witnesses at the bar that night also described Torre as swaying and unbalanced. However Piolo was described as "fine" and even "happy".

The two left the bar together.

"The taller one (Torre) looked like he was struggling just to walk out, and the shorter one (Piolo) it looked to me that he was just there just in case he fell down," Jackson said.

Torre and Piolo then walked back and forth around the parking lot. Pendleton said in between the pacing the two seemed to have a conversation against a car, and at some point they entered a black sedan owned by a fellow Guardsman, Thovie Gonzales, which eventually dropped them to the front of Abandon Ship.

It's at this point they finally leave, as he said, "His friend, Bert, got into the truck, pulled up on the side and said, 'Pare let's go, we gotta go' - opened the door, told him 'let's go', and then they drove off northbound."

For most of today's proceedings, they went over security footage in an attempt to recreate the events that happened that night. During cross-examination defense attorney Jay Arriola emphasized despite these encounters, both Torre and Piolo were seen hugging each other, and didn't appear to be arguing.

"Throughout the evening, you didn't see them fighting? Arguing?" asked Arriola, with Paco replying, "No". He continued, "As a matter of fact, as you're leaving and they're leaving, they're stumbling and helping each other out?" Paco answered, "Yes, that's what I recall."

While the prosecution argues that Torre recklessly shot and killed Piolo, defense argues that it was actually Piolo who attempted to commit suicide, and Torre who tried to stop him.

Trial continues tomorrow.