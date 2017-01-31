More about GovGuam staffer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

More details are coming to light from that arrest of longtime Office of the Attorney General worker Joaquin Reyes. The AG's Office is now left with the difficult task of investigating one of their own.

Reyes is charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the intent to deliver as a first degree felony, promotion of major prison contraband, conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance as a 3rd degree felony. According to court documents, a corrections officer caught Reyes allegedly sneaking the crystal meth into the Department of Corrections facility Monday morning while visiting an inmate at the Post 8 - Female Unit.

That inmate has been identified as Yolanda Louise Megona.

Documents state he attempted to pass 1.5 grams of the drug ice to her while in the visitation room. The drugs are seen in video in small plastic bags and wrapped with black electrical tape.

But this apparently wasn't a first for him. Reyes telling investigators that for some time he smuggled packages into the prison assuming it was just tobacco. He told authorities he got it from a woman known as Becky at a residence in Barrigada in exchange for several hundred bucks.

Documents details that Becky is actually Jezebel Rhea Quinata.

And after a search warrant at the Barrigada home, she, too, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to promote major prison contraband.

Reacting to the arrest, the AG's Office stated, "The OAG has begun its administrative review and investigation into the alleged actions of Mr. Joaquin Reyes. Mr. Reyes will be on administrative leave pending the administrative investigation. Please note this is separate from criminal charges. There will be no further comment on the matter while the administrative review is conducted."

Reyes works with the AG's Child Support Division, according to GovGuam staffing patterns.

DepCor officials admit he was caught in the past trying to smuggle contraband into the prison, however, they say they did not have enough evidence to charge him at that time.

Reyes is scheduled to answer to the criminal charges in Superior Court on February 10.