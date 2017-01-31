CLTC working with Chamorro Center on lease agreement

Although their lease agreement with the Chamorro Land Trust Commission had expired years ago and the initial grant of access is up today, Department of Land Management Director Michael Borja says they will not be evicting owners of the Sagan Kotturan Chamorro from Ypao Point. He says the owners have been in discussions with the CLTC in obtaining a new lease agreement for the eight acres of property.

"No, we will not be evicting anyone from the facilities," Borja confirmed. "After we did our inspection, we found they were good stewards of the land, they have been taking care of the land and not causing any harm to the land whatsoever. In fact, they've done quite a bit for the limited resources they do have. We're not dissatisfied with what they've done, but more enlightened of how they used the property."

Borja adds a recently enacted public law dedicated a parcel of land for the Cultural Center. He adds the CLTC was supposed to address the matter earlier this month but didn't have a quorum. The CLTC will now meet this Thursday at 1pm.