Bill rezones 248 acres of Tiyan land for economic development

Legislation has been introduced to rezone over 200 acres of property in Tiyan with the hope of creating more economic development in central Guam. "I think from the government's standpoint, we want to set the stage for economic development in this area, which was the intent when those properties were returned," said Senator Tom Ada. "And we can expedite that through legislation."

The veteran policymaker references Bill 13 - it's his first measure introduced this term that he says is long overdue. "It's been 25 years and really the only thing that's occurred up there is the building of a school," he added.

The bill proposes to rezone 248 acres of land which is comprised of about 40 different lots. This property in South Tiyan was initially returned by the military to the Government in 2000 and then given back to the original landowners for them to develop to the best and highest use. When the military conveyed the property back to GovGuam, it was intended for economic development purposes.

"A lot of these properties had to go into probate in the judicial system, and as a result that's a very lengthy process, so there's many of these lots that are still in the final stages of their probate procedures. And when they finish that, they, of course, will want to get those properties rezoned."

While the rezoning goes through the legislative route, Department of Land Management is still involved. They're required to do a Land Zoning Consideration Report before Bill 13 is even reported out of committee. DLM would get input from the regulatory agencies on whether the infrastructure in the area is adequate enough to support the level of zoning.

Agency director Michael Borja says in general, he supports the proposal, telling KUAM News, "We would have preferred if the areas abutting the highways were commercial at most and inter-parts of those properties were zoned as light industrial, but it all pretty much works."

Ada says one of the lots has already been rezoned after legislation was passed in the last term. He says since then, 9 other landowners have come to the legislature seeking interest in rezoning. He adds Bill 13 has provision for any other landowners if they don't want their property rezoned.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas says while the idea may be good for Guam and the economy, she wants to get input from the residents and stakeholders through a town hall meeting. She also hopes to present the bill to the Barrigada Municipal Planning Council for feedback.