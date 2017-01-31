Man arrested for checking Facebook while driving drunk

A 44–year–old man was pulled over Monday afternoon in Tamuning; busted not only for being under the influence, but also using his cell phone while driving. Daynee Tom was driving along Marine Corps Drive with a cop right next to him. The police officer pulled him over after he noticed Tom was glancing up and down while looking at his phone and the road. According to court documents, the officer could smell the alcohol on his breath and saw six opened beer cans in the back seat. Tom allegedly told the cop "I'm sorry, I'm just checking my Facebook". His blood alcohol content level was measured at .06 percent.