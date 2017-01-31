Calvo lays out next budget

The Calvo Administration's proposed budget for the next fiscal year projects a moderate 5% increase in revenue, to $885.2 million. The FY2018 budgets for the various line agencies will essentially stay the same, with only minor increases and decreases.

Governor Eddie Calvo proposes to set aside $125 million for tax refunds, $14.7 million to pay down the estimated $110 million budget deficit, and another $23.1 million for various General Fund obligations. That leaves $722.4 million for appropriation, which is about $40 million more in new revenue. He wants to spend that on items such as the hiring of more police, fire and corrections personnel.

Calvo also wants to fully fund retirees' medical, dental, life insurance, and Medicare premiums. And most especially, he wants $11.6 million for the hospital. "What time of asset, what type of service is more important to the people of Guam but a hospital that can save lives?" he announced.

Meanwhile, Calvo said he also plans to get more aggressive in recovering money he says is owed by the federal government, such as $40 million set aside for the solid waste system which he says has cost GovGuam about $11 million per year. "This was a direct breach of the bond covenants, a breach of a contract. So with that we're going to exercise whatever we can in either administrative areas or legal means to recover this money," noted the chief executive.

But Calvo warns that the biggest long-term threat to the government's finances remains the $1.4 billion unfunded liability of the Retirement Fund, which he says has only become worse with a recent law that created a new hybrid retirement plan that revived the previously replaced Defined Benefit Plan. As a solution, the governor is confident he can work with the Trump Administration to get GovGuam's 12,000 employees included in the Social Security program.

"What that means is additional revenues and monies into social security. So I don't see a problem in that respect. We believe we can work with the congresswoman and that is a goal that is attainable," he said.