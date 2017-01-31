Airport gets high remarks from OPA

The Guam International Airport Authority is being congratulated by the Office of Public Accountability for qualifying as a low–risk auditee for the second year in a row. A recent audit shows the Airport closed the last fiscal year with an increase in net income of $8.6 million from $13.1 million in fiscal year 2015.

This increase is attributed primarily to $14 million in capital grants from the U.S. Government. Meanwhile, the Airport not only saw an increase in operating revenues by $1.5 million due to facilities and systems usage charges, but also an increase in concession fees increasing by a quarter of a million dollars due to increases in car rental and food and beverage concessions. As for operating costs and expenses, these decreased by $1.4 million due to a drop in contractual services and personnel services. You can read the full audit at opaguam.org