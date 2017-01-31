What do you think? Should we borrow $50 million to fix Guam's village streets?

Speaker BJ Cruz is mulling over the idea, and on Wednesday is hosting a roundtable discussion to gather input from stakeholders. According to his draft proposal, it would authorize the Governor to issue a series of Limited Obligation Highway Bonds to fund several of Guam's Capital Improvement Village Streets and Roadway Projects. With an interest rate capped at 5 percent per year, the proposed bond borrowing is estimated to cost $3.5 million per year for 25 years.

The roundtable is scheduled for 2:00pm Wednesday at the Legislature.